(L-R) Minister of Labour, Solidarity and Social Security, Maria do Rosario Palma Ramalho, Minister for the Environment and Energy, Maria da Graca Carvalho, Minister for Youth and Modernisation, Margarida Balseiro Lopes, Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, Jose Manuel Fernandes and Minister for Culture, Dalila Rodrigues, during the swearing in cerimony of the XXIV Constitutional Government held at Ajuda Palace, in Lisbon, Portugal, 02 April March 2024. These legislative elections resulted in the victory of AD - a pre-election coalition formed by PSD, CDS-PP and People's Monarchist Party (PPM) - by around 54,000 votes (0.85%) more than the PS, the narrowest margin in the history of Portuguese democracy. The two coalitions led by the PSD (the AD on the mainland and in the Azores, and Madeira Primeiro with the PSD and CDS-PP in Madeira) - won 28.83% of the votes and 80 members of parliament (78 for the PSD and two from the CDS-PP), according to the official results. The PS was the second-most-voted party with 27.98% and 78 MPs. MIGUEL A. LOPES/LUSA

Lusa