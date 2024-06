epa06037214 A man walks amongst the fire damage in Valongo, near Pedrogao Grande, Portugal, 19 June 2017. One third of population of the village. 11 people died during the fire forest. At least sixty two people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal, with many being trapped in their cars as flames swept over a road on the evening of 17 June 2017. EPA/ANTONIO COTRIM

