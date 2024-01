A cashier counts out 500 Euro notes in The American Express bureau de change on Haymarket in London 12 December 2001. The first Euro notes have arrived in the UK and are now being distributed throughout the offices. The Euro notes however will not become legal tender until 1st January, replacing the 12 familiar countries including the French franc, German mark and Spanish peseta. The 500 denomination note has caused controversy about criminals being able to transport large amounts of cash relatively easily. AFP PHOTO Adrian DENNIS / AFP PHOTO / ADRIAN DENNIS