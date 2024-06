epa11400784 Secretary General of the Portuguese Socialist Party (PS) Pedro Nuno Santos speaks to the media upon arrival at the party electoral headquarters on the European elections night in Lisbon, Portugal, 09 June 2024. More than 10.8 million registered voters in Portugal and abroad go to the polls to choose 21 of the 720 members of the European Parliament. EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Lusa