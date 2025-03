The Secretary General of the Socialist Party (PS) Nuno Pedro Santos (C) speaks to journalists after a meeting with the Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (not pictured) as part of the hearing of the political parties with parliamentary seats to discuss the political crisis and the scenario of snap elections, at the Belem Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, 12 March 2025. The president of Portugal is to talk to the political parties with parliamentary seats at the Belem Palace on Wednesday to discuss the political crisis and the scenario of snap elections. ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS/LUSA

Lusa