epa08489691 (FILE) - President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez (2-R) and First Lady Ana Garcia Carias (L) arrive at the swearing-in ceremony of Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo in Panama City. Panama, 30 june 2019 (reissued 17 June 2020). The Honduran head of state announced on 16 June that both him and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. EPA/RODRIGO SURA

Lusa