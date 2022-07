This image obtained from NASA on July 8, 2022, shows the Southern Ring Nebula which is visible in the southern hemisphere. The nebula is nearly half a light year in diameter and 2,000 light years away. - NASA said on July 8, 2022, the first cosmic images from the James Webb Space Telescope to be released July 12, will include unprecedented views of distant galaxies, bright nebulae, and a faraway giant gas planet. An international committee decided the first wave of full-color scientific images would include the Carina Nebula, an enormous cloud of dust and gas 7,600 light years away, as well as the Southern Ring Nebula, which surrounds a dying star 2,000 light years away.

Handout / NASA/The Hubble Heritage Team / AFP