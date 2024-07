A lab technician handles a sample of DNA at the Genetic Institute Nantes-Atlantique (IGNA) on December 10, 2015 in Nantes, western France. The Genetic Institute Nantes-Atlantique (IGNA) is one of the first French laboratories of forensic expertise to use DNA evidence to establish the physical characteristics of a suspect and so his "genetic sketch," can be used as a "support tool " in an investigation. / AFP PHOTO / GEORGES GOBET

