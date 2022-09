epa09950824 Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson gives a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, 16 May 2022. Sweden's government has decided to apply for a NATO membership. The Swedish Parliament held on the day a special debate about applying for NATO membership. The leaders of Sweden and Finland have confirmed they will apply for NATO membership as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move would bring the expansion of the Western military alliance to 32 member countries. EPA/HENRIK MONTGOMERY SWEDEN OUT

Lusa