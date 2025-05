epa04132262 Handout image of a sanitized (blurred by officials prior to release) screen grab of the child pornography website on the Darknet's Onion Router, or Tor, network released by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement following the announcement of a large global Child Porn ring bust resulting from 'Operation Roundtable' in Washington, DC, USA, 19 March 2014. The child exploitation enterprise was dismantled by the US Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the US Postal Inspection Service. The name of the website is not released for operational reasons in this ongoing investigation. US authorities have dismantled an internet child pornography ring involving up to 27,000 members internationally, an official said late Tuesday. Fourteen men were arrested and charged with child exploitation offences over a website operating on the darknet, or hidden part of the internet, Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson said. The web administrator and alleged leader was a 27-year-old arrested in the US state of Louisiana in June, who faces 20 years in prison. The website was available to members via special software, and held archives of more than 2,000 videos and many more photographs of around 250 underage children, mostly boys from the United States. Around 150 arrest warrants against suspected members in the US were issued, and another 150 in other countries. EPA/PETER NISSEN / US IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

