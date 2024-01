epa05874378 An undated handout photo made available by the NGO International Conservation, shows the Huayna Potosi Glacier in La Paz, Bolivia. 63 percent of the glacial area of the tropical Andes, covering parts of Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia, has been lost during the last half century due to climate change, experts said on 27 March 2017, in Bogota, Colombia. EPA/CONSERVACIÓN INTERNACIONAL / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

EPA/CONSERVACIÓN INTERNACIONAL