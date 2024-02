Pediatrician Ivonne Paez prepares a dose of the Nonavalent Recombinant Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccineused in the prevention of certain strains of the virus, in Caracas on April 28, 2023. Venezuela has been promising for years to include the vaccine in its immunization schedule and to guarantee it free of charge, but it remains one of the few countries in Latin America that does not offer it despite the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), which calls for immunization starting at age 9. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)

YURI CORTEZ / AFP