epa10861770 Spanish former Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chief, Luis Rubiales, leaves the National Court in Madrid, Spain, 15 September 2023. Rubiales was ordered to appear before the National Court accused of alleged sexual assault and an act of coercion when he kissed Spain's forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips after winning the Women's World Cup final. EPA/Sergio Perez

