epa11820512 Nacional’s Matheus Dias (L) in action against FC Porto's Vasco Sousa (R) during the Liga Portugal soccer match between CD Nacional da Madeira and FC Porto held at Madeira Stadium in Funchal, Portugal, 12 January 2025. On 3 December, the match was interrupted after 15 minutes due to fog and was resumed on 12 January. EPA/GREGORIO CUNHA

