epa07027106 A person inspects euro banknotes during the unveiling of the new 100 and 200 euro banknotes at the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 17 September 2018. The new 100 and 200 euro banknotes, part of the Europa series banknotes, will enter into circulation on 28 May 2019. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI