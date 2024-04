TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY JOSE BAUTISTA - Young telemarketers work in a call center in Manizales, Caldas Department, Colombia, on September 20, 2011. Thousands of inhabitants of Manizales highlight in the Latin American market of Call Centers due to their impecable Spanish and kindness, which make them able to overcome unemployment and keep them separate from coffee production, from which they have depended for years. AFP PHOTO/Guillermo LEGARIA

AFP