A person holds an iPhone showing emojis in Hong Kong, on October 30, 2019. - Apple has put out new gender neutral emojis of most of its people icons -- including punks, clowns and zombies -- as part of an update to its mobile operating system. The tech giant has offered growing numbers of inclusive designs in recent years, putting out a range of skin tones and occupations, with Google's Android publishing its own non-binary faces in May. (Photo by TENGKU Bahar / AFP)

TENGKU Bahar / AFP