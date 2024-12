People arrive to attend a second mass, open to the public, at the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral on the day of its re-opening, in Paris on December 8, 2024. Newly restored Notre Dame cathedral held its first mass in the morning, with Christians celebrating the return of the French capital's most famous place of worship after a historic re-opening ceremony. 2,500 people who secured free tickets this week are expected to attend the mass. The cathedral will open fully to visitors on December 16, 2024 via an online reservation system. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

AFP or licensors