A man rides a scooter past the front of the closed Novello Theatre in the West End of London on March 2, 2021 with a poster for the show 'Mamma Mia!' displayed on the wall as life continues during Britain's third coronavirus lockdown. Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will present on March 3 his first budget since Britain's exit from the European single market. Among the measures he is expected to unveil a 410-million-pound fund to support the arts. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

AFP or licensors