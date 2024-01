Portuguese guitarist Marta Pereira da Costa performs during a concert in honor of portuguese Fado Legend Amalia Rodrigues, that marks the opening of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union in Lisbon, Portugal, 05 January 2021. During the first half of this year, Portugal will have its fourth presidency after 1992, 2000 and 2007. JOSE SENA GOULAO/LUSA

