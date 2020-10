(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 09, 2020, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer listens as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (off camera) speaks at the United Auto Workers Union Headquarters in Warren, Michigan. - Six men have been charged as part of a militia plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was repeatedly attacked by President Donald Trump this year for her tough coronavirus lockdown, according to court records released on on October 8, 2020. A sworn affadavit from an FBI agent detailed the outlines of the plot which was thwarted by law enforcement. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

AFP or licensors