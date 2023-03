Honduran migrants taking part in a caravan to the US, cross the Suchiate River, natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, in a makeshift raft, in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on October 20, 2018. - Thousands of migrants who forced their way through Guatemala's northwestern border and flooded onto a bridge leading to Mexico, where riot police battled them back, on Saturday waited at the border in the hope of continuing their journey to the United States. (Photo by Pedro Pardo / AFP)

