Anna Adamova, 55-year-old member of the Roma community and mother of four children who was sterilised in 1991, is seen during the AFP interview in her home on January 16, 2025 in Plouznice district of Ralsko town, Czech Repuplic. Adamova is one of thousands of women who have claimed compensation from the government over a decades-long programme of sterilisations of mostly Roma.

Michal Cizek / AFP