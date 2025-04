This photograph shows an aerial view of the city of Athens on April 18, 2025. On the hills of Kypseli, one of Athens' most densely populated neighborhoods, residents stroll through a small park recently created to bring a breath of fresh air when the Greek capital is sweltering, an initiative that residents and experts say is long overdue. Most of Athens' buildings and streets were built with materials more than 40 years old, which absorb heat in the summer. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)

créditos: Theophile Bloudanis / AFP