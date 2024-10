(FILES) This file photo taken on November 8, 2021 in Moscow shows the mobile messaging and call service Telegram logo on a smartphone screen. - The German government is considering a ban on encrypted messaging app Telegram after it was repeatedly used as a channel for spreading anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and even death threats. The app has also played a key role in mobilising turnout at some of the most violent protests in opposition to the German government's Covid-19 policies since the start of the pandemic. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

AFP or licensors