Beachfront birds gather at the Villa Swamps Wildlife Refuge on the outskirts of Lima on January 4, 2024. Peru claims that it leads the list of countries with the greatest diversity of birds, surpassing its neighbors Colombia and Brazil, after identifying 19 new species in the Amazon jungle and totaling 1,879 species, the government reported this Thursday. (Photo by Cris BOURONCLE / AFP)

AFP or licensors