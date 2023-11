Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa addressed the nation to announce he has submitted his resignation to the President of the Republic after the Public Prosecutor's Office revealed that he is the subject of an investigation of an autonomous investigation by the Supreme Court of Justice into lithium and hydrogen projects, at Sao Bento Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, 07 November 2023. JOSE SENA GOULAO/LUSA

