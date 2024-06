Coffins of Israeli olympic team victims of the Palestinian hostage-taking are transported on military vehicules at Lof airport, Israel, 08 September 1972. During the Munich 1972 Olympic Games, Palestinian terrorists of the "Black September" group had stormed the Israeli athletes quarters, killed two and took nine other members of the Israeli Olympic team hostage the previous days. A freeing action of the German police forces on the Fuerstenfeldbruck airport near Munich had failed overnight 06 September 1972, leaving all hostages, five of the Palestinian kidnappers and a German policeman dead. / AFP PHOTO / -

AFP