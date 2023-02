epa10446309 Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro attends the 'Power of the People' event at the Trump National Doral Miami, in Miami, Florida, USA, 03 February 2023. The event was hosted by Turning Point USA, a non-profit organization founded in 2012. According to the event organizers, it was Bolsonaro's first public event following the recent Brazilian elections. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Lusa