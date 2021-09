The President of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in Madeira Miguel Albuquerque (2-L) accompanied by elected candidate of Mayor of Funchal Pedro Calado (C), react during election night, in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, 26 September 2021 (issued on 27 of September 2021). More than 9.3 million electors can vote in the local elections in Portugal. HOMEM DE GOUVEIA/LUSA