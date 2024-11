A man (C) cleans debris from the ruins of his house destroyed by the passage of Hurricane Rafael in Batabano, Mayabeque province, Cuba, on November 7, 2024. Hurricane Rafael knocked out power to all of Cuba on Wednesday as it slammed through the cash-strapped island, which was still reeling from a recent blackout and a previous deadly storm. Rafael strengthened to a major Category 3 hurricane as it made landfall on the Caribbean island of 10 million people. (Photo by Yamil LAGE / AFP)

