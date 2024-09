Manifestação do Chega contra imigração

epa11632635 Far-right Chega party supporters participate in a demonstration promoted by the party 'against uncontrolled immigration and insecurity in the streets in Portugal,' in Lisbon, Portugal, 29 September 2024. Several organizations and movements, including SOS Racism, Stop Evictions, HuBB - Humans Before Borders, and Immigrant Solidarity, called via social networks for the counter-protest 'They will not pass! Against racism! Against fascism! Against Islamophobia!' at the same locations as the Chega rally. EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

créditos: epa11632635