epa11813073 Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech at the first event for the 50th anniversary of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's death and the beginning of the process towards democracy, in Madrid, Spain, 08 January 2025. The Spanish cabinet on 07 January approved the formation of a commission in charge of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Franco's death, under the slogan ‘Spain in Freedom. 50 years', ahead of the anniversary on 20 November 2025. EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

Lusa