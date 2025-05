epa12080837 Former film producer Harvey Weinstein, former co-chairman of the Weinstein Co., appears in court for his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, USA, 07 May 2025. Weinstein was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison, but the conviction was overturned on appeal in April 2024. Weinstein is now being retried on the charges. EPA/YUKI IWAMURA / POOL

Lusa, Mag