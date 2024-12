epa11756867 French Prime Minister Michel Barnier (C) listens to the speeches as his government faces a no-confidence vote at the National Assembly, in Paris, France, 04 December 2024. The no-confidence vote comes after the French prime minister activated Article 49.3 of the Constitution to pass his social security budget bill without a vote, as a majority of members of Parliament rejected his project on 02 December 2024. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Lusa