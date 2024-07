(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on July 10, 2024 shows, US actor George Clooney (L) in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2022; and US President Joe Biden meeting union members in Washington, DC, on July 10, 2024. Biden suffered a stunning blow on July 10, 2024, when supporter Clooney urged him to drop his reelection bid, while party heavyweight Nancy Pelosi declined to back his candidacy. "I love Joe Biden," Clooney, who hosted a star-studded fundraiser with Biden just last month, wrote in the New York Times. "But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

AFP