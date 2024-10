This handout photo taken and released by the Royal Thai Government on September 30, 2024 and obtained on October 1, 2024, shows Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (R) shaking hands with Ruth Porat (L), president and chief investment officer of Google and its parent company Alphabet during a meeting at the government house in Bangkok. Google plans to invest $1 billion to build digital infrastructure in Thailand, including a new data centre, the US tech giant has announced, saying the move would support 14,000 jobs in the kingdom. (Photo by Handout / ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT / AFP)

AFP or licensors