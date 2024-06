epa11393924 Portuguese Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader, Luis Montenegro (C), welcomes the EPP (European Popular Party) candidate for the presidency of the European Comission, Ursula von der Leyen (2-R), prior to a rally, as part of the campaign for the European elections, in Porto, Portugal, 06 June 2024. In Portugal, the European elections take place on 09 June and will be contested by 17 parties and coalitions. EPA/TIAGO PETINGA

