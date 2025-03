epa10902685 An aerial view of ice sheet near Pituffik in northern Greenland, 04 October 2023 (issued 05 October 2023). According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, the ice sheet in Greenland experienced rapid melting in August 2023. This was due to an omega pattern, which is a configuration of high and low air pressure over Greenland. The total area of melting in Greenland in 2023 is now the second-highest ever recorded, following extreme melting events that occurred in 2012. EPA/THOMAS TRAASDAHL DENMARK OUT

Lusa