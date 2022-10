Krisjanis Karins, Prime Minister of Latvia of the New Unity party speaks to journalists as he waits for the exit polls of the general elections in Riga, on October 1, 2022 - Karins's New Unity party came first with 22.5 percent in the exit poll, which raises the possibility that Karins could form a new government once the new parliament takes office in November. (Photo by Gints Ivuskans / AFP)

