epa12113361 People vote at a polling station during Poland's presidential elections in Gluchow village, Poland, 18 May 2025. Nearly 29 million Poles are eligible to vote in these elections, where 13 candidates are competing to elect their next president for a five-year term. A potential runoff is set for 01 June if no candidate achieves an outright majority in the first round. EPA/Lukasz Szelag POLAND OUT

