French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne addresses journalists in front of the Mayor of L'Hay-les-Roses, Vincent Jeanbrun (L), after rioters rammed a vehicle into his house overnight, in L'Hay-les-Roses, south of Paris on July 2, 2023. The attack, which injured the Mayor's wife and one of his children, occured in a fifth night of rioting sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old, as police deployed reinforcements to flashpoint cities around the country. Prime Minister called the attack "intolerable", while prosecutors said they were treating it as attempted murder. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / POOL / AFP)

créditos: AFP or licensors