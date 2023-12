epa09028737 A photo provided by Instagram user Hayden Smith (speedbird5280) shows United Airlines flight 328 (Boeing 777-200, tailnumber N772UA) with an engine on fire, near Denver, Colorado, USA, 20 February 2021 (issued 21 February 2021). United Airlines flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced right-engine failure shortly after takeoff and had to return to Denver International Airport (DEN). Debris from the plane dropped over Broomfield, Colorado with no injuries reported so far. All 241 people on the plane, including 10 crew members, are unharmed. EPA/Hayden Smith MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

