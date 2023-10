epa10903282 (1st row, L-R) Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Estonian President Alar Karis, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, and Hungarian President Katalin Novak. (2nd row, L-R) Polish President Andrzej Duda, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics, President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, President of Malta George Vella, and Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, pose for a group photo during the 18th informal meeting of the non-executive heads of state of the European Union (EU), also known as the 'Arraiolos Group' in Porto, Portugal, 06 October 2023. EPA/ESTELA SILVA