(FILES) Baltazar Ushca, one of the very few remaining ice merchants of Ecuador, poses at the foothill of the Chimborazo volcano in Ecuador's central Andes, on February 19, 2019. Ecuador's last glacial iceman, Baltazar Ushca, who spent over half a century climbing the country's highest mountain to extract ice at the top, died on October 11, 2024 at the age of 80, authorities in his hometown of Guano reported. Pablo Cozzaglio / AFP

