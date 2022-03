(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 7, 2019, drummer Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at the Intersect music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Drummer Taylor Hawkins of the multi-Grammy award-winning rock group the Foo Fighters has died, his bandmates said in a statement Friday. He was 50. (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

2019 Getty Images