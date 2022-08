(FILES) This file photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows young female walrus nicknamed Freya resting on a boat in Frognerkilen, Oslo Fjord, Norway. - Freya that attracted crowds while basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord was euthanised, Norway officials said on Sunday, August 14, 2022. "The decision to euthanise was taken on the base of a global evaluation of the persistent threat to human security," the head of Norway's Fisheries Directorate said in a statement. (Photo by Tor Erik Schrøder / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT

Tor Erik Schrøder / NTB