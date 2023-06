A firefighter extinguishes the flames of a car set on fire during protests in Nanterre, west of Paris, on the early hours of June 29, 2023, a day after the killing of 17-year-old boy, named only as Nahel M., in Nanterre by a police officer's gunshot following a refusal to comply. French security forces deployed in their thousands on the evening of June 28 amid fears of more violent protests over the fatal shooting of a teenager by police. Around 2,000 riot police have been called up to prevent clashes in suburbs around Paris, with anger simmering over the death of a 17-year-old who was shot in the chest at point-blank range on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

créditos: AFP or licensors