epa11610962 The ongoing wildfire rages in Agueda, Portugal, 18 September 2024. Seven people have died, and 40 have been injured, two seriously, in the fires that have been raging in the northern and central regions of the country, in the districts of Aveiro, Porto, Vila Real, and Viseu, destroying dozens of houses and forcing roads and motorways to be cut. EPA/ESTELA SILVA

