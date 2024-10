epa11692061 View of a submerged area following significant rainfall in the city of Teruel, in eastern Spain, 30 October 2024. Eight roads experienced disruptions due to landslides and flooding in Teruel. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in at least 51 lives being lost in the province of Valencia, also in eastern Spain, due to the flooding. EPA/ANTONIO GARCIA

Lusa